Men's College Basketball
Thursday, March 16, 2017
South Dakota State(16) vs Gonzaga(1)
2nd 3:43 1 2
SDST 22 20 42
GONZ 26 33 59
Matchup | Preview | Boxscore 
East Tennessee St.(13) vs Florida(4)
1st 9:28 1 2
ETSU 18 - 18
FLA 24 - 24
Matchup | Preview | Boxscore 
Vanderbilt(9) vs Northwestern(8)
4:30 PM ET Record
VAN 19-15 (3-4 N)
NW 23-11 (4-2 N)
Matchup | Preview 
Furman at South Carolina Upstate
7:00 PM ET Record
FUR 21-11 (10-7 V)
SCUS 17-15 (8-7 H)
Matchup | Preview 
Mount St. Mary's(16) vs Villanova(1)
7:10 PM ET Record
MSM 20-15 (1-0 N)
VILL 31-3 (8-0 N)
Matchup | Preview 
Vermont(13) vs Purdue(4)
7:27 PM ET Record
UVM 29-5 (2-1 N)
PUR 25-7 (4-1 N)
Matchup | Preview 
Stony Brook at Illinois-Chicago
8:00 PM ET Record
STON 18-13 (7-7 V)
UIC 15-18 (8-8 H)
Matchup | Preview 
Florida Gulf Coast(14) vs Florida St.(3)
9:20 PM ET Record
FGCU 26-7 (0-1 N)
FSU 25-8 (4-2 N)
Matchup | Preview 
North Dakota(15) vs Arizona(2)
9:50 PM ET Record
UND 22-9 (4-1 N)
ARIZ 30-4 (6-2 N)
Matchup | Preview 
Weber St. at Cal St. Fullerton
10:00 PM ET Record
WEB 19-13 (6-7 V)
CSF 17-14 (12-3 H)
Matchup | Preview 
NC-Wilmington(12) vs Virginia(5)
Final 1 2
UNCW 29 42 71
UVA 30 46 76
Boxscore | Recap 
Bucknell(13) vs West Virginia(4)
Halftime 1 2
BUCK 33 - 33
WVU 42 - 42
Matchup | Preview | Boxscore 
Middle Tennessee St.(12) vs Minnesota(5)
Pre-game 1 2
MTU - - 0
MINN - - 0
Matchup | Preview | Boxscore 
Xavier(11) vs Maryland(6)
6:50 PM ET Record
XAV 21-13 (5-1 N)
MD 24-8 (3-1 N)
Matchup | Preview 
St. Peter's at Albany
7:00 PM ET Record
SPC 19-13 (8-7 V)
ALBY 21-13 (11-4 H)
Matchup | Preview 
VCU(10) vs St. Mary's(7)
7:20 PM ET Record
VCU 26-8 (4-3 N)
SMC 28-4 (3-1 N)
Matchup | Preview 
N.C. Asheville at Tenn-Martin
8:00 PM ET Record
UNCA 23-9 (10-7 V)
UTM 21-12 (13-2 H)
Matchup | Preview 
Lamar at Texas State
8:30 PM ET Record
LAM 19-14 (6-10 V)
TXST 20-13 (11-3 H)
Matchup | Preview 
Virginia Tech(9) vs Wisconsin(8)
9:40 PM ET Record
VT 22-10 (3-2 N)
WIS 25-9 (5-2 N)
Matchup | Preview 
Nevada(12) vs Iowa St.(5)
9:57 PM ET Record
NEV 28-6 (7-1 N)
ISU 23-10 (6-1 N)
Matchup | Preview 
Princeton(12) vs Notre Dame(5)
Final 1 2
PRIN 30 28 58
ND 36 24 60
Boxscore | Recap 
Winthrop(13) vs Butler(4)
Final 1 2
WIN 27 37 64
BUT 41 35 76
Boxscore 